Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115,150 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HL. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 15.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 30.0% during the first quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

HL stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.07, a PEG ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HL. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 48,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $425,711.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

