Citigroup Inc. Sells 16,196 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,196 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 659,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 431,419 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in BRF by 20,320.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 735,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 731,537 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 253,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 36,068 shares during the period. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.82. Brf S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRFS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

