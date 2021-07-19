Insider Selling: Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) EVP Sells 1,033 Shares of Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $133.76 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.