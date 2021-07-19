Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEOH. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18. Methanex has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 2.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Methanex by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Methanex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

