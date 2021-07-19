Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,916,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $78.83 on Monday. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $99.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.82 and a beta of 0.66.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 58.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

