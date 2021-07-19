Bank of Montreal Can Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,732 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,606,000 after purchasing an additional 60,320 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 911.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 150,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

ARDX opened at $7.50 on Monday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $740.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $54,675.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,708 shares of company stock valued at $99,088. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.