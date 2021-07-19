Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,288 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 42.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,528 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $15.12 on Monday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. Research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.