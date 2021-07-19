Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AHCO shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

Shares of AHCO opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.07.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

