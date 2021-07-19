Bank of Montreal Can Sells 896 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 253.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BOK Financial by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 50,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $81.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.48. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.18.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Insiders sold 29,284 shares of company stock worth $2,651,758 over the last 90 days. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

