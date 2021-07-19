Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Allakos were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allakos by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Allakos news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,711 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,813. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

ALLK stock opened at $80.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.16. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $73.75 and a one year high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.91.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

