Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,948 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zogenix by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Zogenix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $948.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.90. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

