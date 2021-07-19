Northern Trust Corp Sells 51,796 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,796 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,464,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,443 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth $8,761,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,630,000 after acquiring an additional 663,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth $4,649,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $7.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $554.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOSS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

