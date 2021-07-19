Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,432 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 67,192 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 54.1% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 36,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,985,000 after buying an additional 27,215 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 88,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of CATC stock opened at $83.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.08. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $581.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.36%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

