Northern Trust Corp Has $5.90 Million Stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,346 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.31% of Regis worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regis by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Regis by 26.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Regis in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Regis during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of RGS opened at $7.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.86. Regis Co. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 142.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

