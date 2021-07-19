Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 601,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,108 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gogo were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gogo by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 77,895 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 313.8% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 128,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 97,572 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Gogo by 4.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 21,953 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gogo by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after acquiring an additional 115,985 shares during the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gogo alerts:

GOGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGO opened at $10.10 on Monday. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.