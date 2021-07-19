Northern Trust Corp Makes New $6.02 Million Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 96,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $48.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.08.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bumble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

