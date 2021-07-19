Head to Head Comparison: Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) versus Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) and Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Zhangmen Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $844.10 million 4.90 $257.20 million $5.59 15.96 Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 2.42 -$154.51 million N/A N/A

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Zhangmen Education.

Profitability

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Zhangmen Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 30.71% 17.53% 14.78% Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grand Canyon Education and Zhangmen Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zhangmen Education 0 1 0 0 2.00

Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus target price of $120.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.84%. Zhangmen Education has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.00%. Given Zhangmen Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than Grand Canyon Education.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Zhangmen Education on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

