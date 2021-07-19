Northern Trust Corp Invests $6.07 Million in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 466,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $4,907,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $2,769,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $2,471,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth about $2,279,000.

ASAI stock opened at $17.03 on Monday. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.67.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

