Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $121.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $124.94.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

CPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

