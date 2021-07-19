Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $912.51 million, a PE ratio of -55.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WETF. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

