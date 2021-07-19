Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter worth $231,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at about $645,000.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $37.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.