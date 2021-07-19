Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,528 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Everi worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after buying an additional 389,971 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Everi by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,759,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 99,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 118,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

EVRI stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everi news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,696 shares of company stock worth $3,745,086 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

