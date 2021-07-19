Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 60,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 69,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $43.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

