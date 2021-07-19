Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Price Target to $19.00

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CPLG stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $14.13. The company has a market cap of $817.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.64.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. On average, analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

