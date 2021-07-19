BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $975.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $950.00 to $975.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLK. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $922.54.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $875.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $920.31. The firm has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $872.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,259 shares of company stock worth $31,959,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14,286.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

