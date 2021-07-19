AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $224.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVB. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.59.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $225.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.64. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $227.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,905. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,366,000 after purchasing an additional 594,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,521,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.