Northern Trust Corp Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,541 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.28% of EchoStar worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,593,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 670.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,126,000 after buying an additional 539,114 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in EchoStar by 164.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 190,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EchoStar by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,866,000 after acquiring an additional 186,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Shares of SATS opened at $22.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.72. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. EchoStar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SATS shares. TheStreet upgraded EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.