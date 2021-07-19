Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 8,034 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIACA opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.