Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,431 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $338,047,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $153,086,000. Finally, Founders Fund VII Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,847,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.32. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $71.91. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.62.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABCL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

