Bank of Montreal Can Has $87,000 Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 11,100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The AZEK by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The AZEK news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,473 shares of company stock worth $11,506,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $35.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of -54.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZEK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

