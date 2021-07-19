Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Hold Rating at HSBC

HSBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KGFHY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingfisher from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingfisher from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kingfisher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kingfisher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

KGFHY stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.2298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

