Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS EATBF opened at $0.96 on Monday. Eat Beyond Global has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97.

Eat Beyond Global Company Profile

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

