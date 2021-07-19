VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the June 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:VOC opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.04. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0663 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter worth $420,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.