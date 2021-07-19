Lawrence Joseph Ellison Sells 2,800,000 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) CTO Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $217,224,000.00.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $57.15 on Monday. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ArcBest by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Truist lifted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.