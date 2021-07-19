KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KnowBe4 has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.31.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $24.82 on Thursday. KnowBe4 has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.39.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

