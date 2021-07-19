NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at KeyCorp

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NTST opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $995.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $25.58.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Equities research analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

