The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAC. Mizuho upped their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Macerich from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.76. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.06.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in The Macerich by 865.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in The Macerich during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

