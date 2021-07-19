Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGUSY opened at $5.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.60. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $7.08.
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme Company Profile
