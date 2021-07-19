Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $33.24 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

