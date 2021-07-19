Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) Major Shareholder Buys $29,999,998.00 in Stock

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 2,142,857 shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of RSVA opened at $20.36 on Monday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79.
Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.
About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.
