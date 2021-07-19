Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.88. Alstom has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

