Insider Selling: AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CEO Sells 11,560 Shares of Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $211,548.00.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $123.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $60.91 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in AGCO by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

