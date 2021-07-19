Josiah Hornblower Sells 27,012 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 27,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $791,991.84.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $94.12 on Monday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 89.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 36,185 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,070,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.