Josiah Hornblower Sells 27,012 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 27,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $791,991.84.
NASDAQ NVEE opened at $94.12 on Monday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.
About NV5 Global
NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.
