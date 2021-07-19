Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) VP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00.

ABNB opened at $134.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Truist lowered their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

