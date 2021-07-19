Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,441,170 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,237 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.9% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,721,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 210,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,114,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,637,000 after buying an additional 356,268 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,641,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,715,000 after buying an additional 5,496,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,497,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,422,000 after acquiring an additional 74,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBD opened at $4.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.96. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

BBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

