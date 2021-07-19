Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.85 Million Stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $25.03 on Monday. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $385.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

