JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 68,576.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,676 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,576 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $1,169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 141,298 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOG. started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $957.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.77. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.