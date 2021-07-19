Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $6.91 Million in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Bolt Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $8,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $329,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOLT opened at $13.31 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $43.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 22.58, a quick ratio of 22.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

BOLT has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

