UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $612.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 1.50. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

