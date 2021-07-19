UBS Group AG Sells 1,370 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Dorchester Minerals worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $71,004.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $16.52 on Monday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $572.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.98.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 50.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

